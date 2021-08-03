Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 22,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

