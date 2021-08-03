STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. 1,879,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

