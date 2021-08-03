Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,816 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 550% compared to the average volume of 587 call options.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

