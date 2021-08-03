Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.