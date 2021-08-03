Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.