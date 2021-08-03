Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

