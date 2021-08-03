Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,600 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 309,987 shares of company stock valued at $34,544,387. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $114.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

