Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 29.4% in July

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 519.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the last quarter.

