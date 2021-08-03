Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,115,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 154,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 423,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,443,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $249.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

