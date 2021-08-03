Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $78.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

