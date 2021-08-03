Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 90.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.