Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 381,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

