Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

