SUN Achieves Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00100647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00141400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.49 or 0.99779698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.83 or 0.00845070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

