Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.250-$6.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.71.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.