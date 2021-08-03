Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.87

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.87 and last traded at C$24.74, with a volume of 5583982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.59. The stock has a market cap of C$36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.