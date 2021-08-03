SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.43

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 69525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.85.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.0601802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,590 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total value of C$172,765.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,701,796.16. Also, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,043,369.30. Insiders sold a total of 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600 in the last ninety days.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.