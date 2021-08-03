Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,056 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

