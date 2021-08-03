Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

