SuperFarm Market Cap Reaches $69.54 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008928 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

