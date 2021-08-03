Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Insider Marquard & Bahls AG Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,747,258.56.

Marquard & Bahls AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

