Susquehanna Reaffirms Hold Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $187.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

