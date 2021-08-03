SVB Leerink Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $415.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $410.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $459.80.

TFX opened at $391.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.89. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

