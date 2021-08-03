Swapcoinz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $309,251.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $309,251.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00099516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00139737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.08 or 0.99745283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00840253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

