Swarm City Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $362,165.63 and approximately $260.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.