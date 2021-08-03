Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 80,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,046. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

