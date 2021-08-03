Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 80,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,046. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

