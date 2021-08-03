Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCMWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

