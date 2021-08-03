Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $4.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $4.92 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 320,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

