Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 1,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,640. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

