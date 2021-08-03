Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysmex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysmex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $60.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

