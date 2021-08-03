T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.17. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,495. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.