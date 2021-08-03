T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Truist Securities

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,047 shares of company stock worth $18,120,406 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

