Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $688,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.