Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

TCMD traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

