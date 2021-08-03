Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

