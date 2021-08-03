Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE SKT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 1,180,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.