Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

TAYD opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

