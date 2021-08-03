TD Securities Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $73.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

