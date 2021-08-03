TD Securities Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.46.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19. Methanex has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

