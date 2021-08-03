TD Securities Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$68.50

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$68.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.44 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

