TD Securities Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$115.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.11.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$105.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$70.50 and a one year high of C$110.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at C$22,247,106.27. Insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

