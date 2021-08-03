TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $88.94 and a 1-year high of $150.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

