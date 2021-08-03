Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,050 shares of company stock worth $5,664,298. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

