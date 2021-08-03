Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

