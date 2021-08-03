Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,949 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

