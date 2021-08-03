Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 769,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Team stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 12,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Team has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Team will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 44,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

