Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

