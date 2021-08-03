Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,232,000 after purchasing an additional 187,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.