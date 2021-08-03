Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,326 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $62,686,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

