Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,301,000 after acquiring an additional 376,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $200.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

